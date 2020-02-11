National Institute of Health starts hospitals' staff training on Novel Coronavirus

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Feb, 2020 ) :National Institute of Health (NIH) on Tuesday started training of doctors and para medical staff of Federal capital hospitals on protection against novel coronavirus from Pakistan Institute of Medical Sciences (PIMS).

Executive Director of National Institute of Health, Prof. Maj. Gen. Aamer Ikram said that the training mainly aimed to inform the doctors, medical and para medical staff and sanitary workers of the hospitals to look after suspected coronavirus patients and preventing themselves from this infection.

He said that over 200 PIMS hospital employees will be trained from various sections. He added training sessions will continue for two weeks during which capacity of staff would be enhanced on prevention against coronavirus disease.

He said that NIH has activated its Emergency Operations Center to monitor the international dynamics of disease and coordination with Central Health Establishment (CHE), World Health Organizations (WHO) and provincial health departments for national prevention and control.

He said that NIH has developed health education and information material for healthcare staff, passengers and general public as well. NIH held several meetings with all airport health officers at NIH and reviewed the steps taken by respective airports. The NIH will provide all possible support to the health staff working at airports and seaport, he added.

He said that NIH has recently completed comprehensive trainings for CHE at all airports, seaports and ground crossings on necessary health measures at Points of Entries (PoEs) in Pakistan while the NIH has also started awareness sessions for relevant health staff.