Muhammad Irfan Published December 21, 2023 | 10:58 PM

National Institute of Management (NIM) delegation visits Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI)

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Dec, 2023) The 34th Senior Management Course delegation of the National Institute of Management (NIM) Lahore visited the Rawalpindi Chamber of Commerce and Industry (RCCI) here on Thursday.

The visit was part of the National Institute of Management Course aiming at capacity building and a better understanding of national issues and interacting with the key decision makers and institutions.

RCCI President Saqib Rafiq, along with Vice President Faisal Shahzad welcomed the participants and briefed them about the activities of RCCI and explained the Chamber's role and initiatives for enhancing and facilitating the businesses and economy.

Saqib Rafiq informed that the chamber serves as a bridge between the private sector and the government.

“RCCI constantly keeps a liaison with the government agencies and assists them in the decisions affecting trade and industrial culture.”

He added that RCCI had played a vital role in the development of commercial, industrial and economic activities in the region.

RCCI had signed MOUs with various chambers including local and international, as well as with various government and private sector organizations of National and International level.

He said that the chamber had also entered into MoUs with more than 20 universities and colleges aiming to strengthen the industry-academia linkages.

Later, the group also visited the various departments of RCCI along with the Chamber President.

