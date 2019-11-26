- Home
National Institute Of Management (NIM) Delegation Visits Sialkot Chamber Of Commerce And Industry (SCCI)
Sumaira FH 50 seconds ago Tue 26th November 2019 | 04:36 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Nov, 2019 ) : A delegation of under-training Management officials from National Institute of Management (NIM) Karachi visited Sialkot Chamber of Commerce and Industry (SCCI) on Tuesday.
The delegates evinced keen interest in Sialkot's socio-economic and human development.
During interaction with local businessmen, SCCI officials briefed the visitors about various developmental pro grammes including Sialkot Airport initiated by the SCCI.