UrduPoint.com

National Institute Of Management (NIM) Peshawar Delegation Calls On RPO

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 31, 2023 | 05:57 PM

National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar delegation calls on RPO

A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar called on Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, here on Tuesday

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar called on Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed about law and order situation, foreigners' security, airport security, etc.

, in the division.

The RPO told the delegation about different projects including safe city, police vision, Khidmat centre, anti-harassment cell.

Later, 'dua' was also offered for the departed souls of the martyrs of Peshawar blast.

Related Topics

Peshawar Police Martyrs Shaheed Law And Order Airport

Recent Stories

UAE’s national digital economy set to grow $140 billion by 2031

3 minutes ago
 Imran Khan given last chance to appear before cour ..

Imran Khan given last chance to appear before court in funding case

2 minutes ago
 Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone

Chinese, Dutch FMs talk over phone

2 minutes ago
 Fertiliser dealer booked for hoarding urea bags

Fertiliser dealer booked for hoarding urea bags

2 minutes ago
 Funeral prayer of martyred police cop in Peshawar ..

Funeral prayer of martyred police cop in Peshawar blast offered

2 minutes ago
 Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Produc ..

Israeli Police Arrest 4 People Suspected of Producing Weapons With 3D Printer - ..

2 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.