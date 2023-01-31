National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar delegation calls on RPO

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Jan, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Institute of Management (NIM) Peshawar called on Regional Police Officer Dr Muhammad Abid Khan, here on Tuesday.

The delegation was briefed about law and order situation, foreigners' security, airport security, etc.

, in the division.

The RPO told the delegation about different projects including safe city, police vision, Khidmat centre, anti-harassment cell.

Later, 'dua' was also offered for the departed souls of the martyrs of Peshawar blast.