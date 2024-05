National Institute of Management (NIM) trainee officers visit PSCA

(@FahadShabbir)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th May, 2024) A delegation of under-training officers from the National Institute of Management (NIM) visited the Punjab Safe Cities Authority, here on Tuesday.

The Chief Administration Officer, Shoaib Mahmood, and the SP operation commander briefed the delegation on the workings of the institution.

The delegation also visited the first virtual women's police station in Pakistan and given briefing on the facilities being provided. The officers were informed about the Artificial Intelligence Traffic Management System and the Emergency 15 Panic Button. Work is underway on additional smart city projects in other cities in Punjab, which will be completed soon.

The PSCA officers informed the delegates that Free Wi-Fi facilities are being provided at 100 locations, including hospitals, educational institutions, and parks in Lahore.

According to the spokesperson for Safe Cities, the delegation was informed that over 4.5 lakh women have installed the Women Safety App. The delegation was also briefed on the video call feature, Punjab Police App, and Safe City Web Portal for contacting virtual police. The delegation was also informed about the restoration of 15 emergency panic buttons at 100 locations across the city. The spokesperson for Punjab Safe Cities said that women can install the Women Safety App to get timely assistance and information.

The delegation members said that Safe City's artificial intelligence-based traffic management system is a very good initiative. Resolving women's issues through the 15-call system with the help of artificial intelligence is a welcome step.