National Institute Of Public Administration (NIPA) Delegation Visits Peshawar Visited Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA)

Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM

A delegation of 18 senior officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Complex in Faisalabad as part of their study tour

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A delegation of 18 senior officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Complex in Faisalabad as part of their study tour.

Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar led the delegation which had a meeting with PHA Director General Dilawar Khan and other officers.

DG PHA Dilawar Khan briefed the NIPA delegation and highlighted organizational structure, legal framework, operational jurisdiction, performance indicators and ongoing development initiatives.

He elaborated the efforts undertaken to enhance aesthetic appeal of the city including installation of monuments at key junctions, up-gradation of green belts and various horticulture projects.

He also highlighted the challenges and opportunities being faced by the PHA and shared future plans to increase revenue streams and align the institution with modern urban development standards.

The visiting officers were also informed about PHA’s role in beautification, plantation drives and sustainable urban greenery which contributed to a healthier environment and civic pride.

Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar commended the PHA’s performance and its visible contribution to improving visual landscape of the city.

Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between DG PHA Dilawar Khan and Chief Instructor NIPA Tariq Bakhtiar.

