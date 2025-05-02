- Home
- Pakistan
- National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) delegation visits Peshawar visited Parks & Hortic ..
National Institute Of Public Administration (NIPA) Delegation Visits Peshawar Visited Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA)
Umer Jamshaid Published May 02, 2025 | 09:42 PM
A delegation of 18 senior officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Complex in Faisalabad as part of their study tour
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2025) A delegation of 18 senior officers from the 37th Senior Management Course at the National Institute of Public Administration (NIPA) Peshawar visited Parks & Horticulture Authority (PHA) Complex in Faisalabad as part of their study tour.
Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar led the delegation which had a meeting with PHA Director General Dilawar Khan and other officers.
DG PHA Dilawar Khan briefed the NIPA delegation and highlighted organizational structure, legal framework, operational jurisdiction, performance indicators and ongoing development initiatives.
He elaborated the efforts undertaken to enhance aesthetic appeal of the city including installation of monuments at key junctions, up-gradation of green belts and various horticulture projects.
He also highlighted the challenges and opportunities being faced by the PHA and shared future plans to increase revenue streams and align the institution with modern urban development standards.
The visiting officers were also informed about PHA’s role in beautification, plantation drives and sustainable urban greenery which contributed to a healthier environment and civic pride.
Chief Instructor Tariq Bakhtiar commended the PHA’s performance and its visible contribution to improving visual landscape of the city.
Later, commemorative shields were also exchanged between DG PHA Dilawar Khan and Chief Instructor NIPA Tariq Bakhtiar.
Recent Stories
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army
Ambassador Tirmizi highlights Pakistan’s Vision for Economic Integration
Is the tradition of bedtime stories fading away?
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan
President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press ..
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held
A festival for every child, Inside the inclusive, multilingual, multisensory wor ..
Fake vs real: UAE’s school goers delve into the ethics of influencer marketing ..
UAEBBY Forms New Advisory Board Featuring Leading Emirati Women Creatives to Sup ..
PSL 2025 Match 22 Peshawar Zalmi Vs. Islamabad United Live Score, History, Who W ..
Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Hult Prize 2025 National Competition begins at KMU1 minute ago
-
Traders express solidarity with Pak Army1 minute ago
-
Pakistan will not be intimidated by Indian threats: Abdul Jabbar Khan4 minutes ago
-
President honours sacrifices by journalists reporting in conflict zones on Press Freedom Day4 minutes ago
-
Khairpur District Coordination Committee meeting held4 minutes ago
-
Governor Kundi condoles to Senator Faisal Sabzwari's mother's demise7 minutes ago
-
Aga Khan University marks World Immunisation week7 minutes ago
-
Pakistan National Day Celebrated with Traditional Fervour in Dubai35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister Ahsan Iqbal Visits Department of Government Enablement, Abu Dhabi35 minutes ago
-
Federal Minister for Planning, Development and Special Initiatives Meets Pakistan Business Council D ..35 minutes ago
-
Sindh Govt announces launch of "Youth Citizen Journalism" and "Youth Emerging Star Program"22 minutes ago
-
NICVD offers free Life-Saving Heart surgeries to Pakistani siblings referred back from India10 minutes ago