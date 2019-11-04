National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP) organizes discussion on Kashmir situation

(@imziishan)

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2019 ) :National Institute of Public Policy (NIPP), Monday organized a discussion on the deteriorating condition in Jammu and Kashmir titled 'Kashmir: From here to where'.

The discussion was held in collaboration with Burki Institute of Public Policy (BIPP) and the Lahore Centre for Peace Research (LCPR).

The discussion was moderated by former Finance Minister and Chairman BIPP Shahid Javed Burki while the key note speakers including veteran diplomat Shamshad Ahmad Khan and renowned scholar Dr Moeed Yusuf.

Notable politicians, retired army officers, senior government officials, academia and research scholars and media representatives attended the session.

Speakers discussed various dimensions of the Kashmir issue notably the impact of the dastardly Indian action of August 5, abolishing Article-370 of the Indian Constitution on regional peace and security and the potential escalation of conflict between the two nuclear states into a full-fledged war.

The speakers expressed their concern over the economic condition and severe stress on the livelihood assets of the people of occupied Kashmir due to the imposition of prolonged curfew over three months and the brutal violation of human rights.

The speakers emphasized the need for a more proactive engagement to mobilize international support on Kashmir issue and said that all channels including UN and its various bodies and affiliates e.g., security council, human rights commission, and invocation of the internal conventions, bilateral engagement, the non-government humanitarian and human rights forums should be used.