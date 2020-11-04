UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

National Institutions Have A Strong Working Relationship: Fawad Ch

Faizan Hashmi 16 seconds ago Wed 04th November 2020 | 10:36 PM

National institutions have a strong working relationship: Fawad Ch

Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Wednesday that after a long time the national institutions have strong working relationship established

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Wednesday that after a long time the national institutions have strong working relationship established.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) statement has strengthened solidarity between the government and the institutions.

"PDM would be crushed under its own narrative weight".

He said all the institutions of Pakistan are fulfilling their responsibilities within their constitution limits, so it is not right to make them controversial. Adding, blaming the institutions is tantamount to attacking the state.

Respond to a question about Nawaz Sharif return, he said it should have happened that Nawaz Sharif would have shown moral courage and come back himself but now government will bring him back by January.

He hinted that if the opposition wants to cooperate with the government apart from corruption cases, then we are also ready.

But there will be no compromise in national interest, he added.

Replying to another question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wants fair and transparent elections in the country, for which we have proposed open voting in the Senate.

Related Topics

Pakistan Nawaz Sharif Corruption Senate Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Technology January Moral All From Government Weight Opposition

Recent Stories

Seha hosts Breastfeeding Week at select healthcare ..

6 minutes ago

Expo 2020 Dubai&#039;s Urban and Rural Development ..

21 minutes ago

Schwartzman edges closer to Tour Finals debut, Zve ..

10 seconds ago

Berlin calls for 'trust' in electoral process afte ..

11 seconds ago

Radio burst from within Milky Way may help solve c ..

13 seconds ago

Islamabad records highest daily rise in Covid-19 c ..

14 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.