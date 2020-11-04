National institutions have a strong working relationship: Fawad Ch

Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Wednesday that after a long time the national institutions have strong working relationship established

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Nov, 2020 ) :Federal minister for Science and Technology Fawad Hussain Chaudhry said on Wednesday that after a long time the national institutions have strong working relationship established.

Talking to a private news channel, he said the Pakistan Democratic Movement (PDM) statement has strengthened solidarity between the government and the institutions.

"PDM would be crushed under its own narrative weight".

He said all the institutions of Pakistan are fulfilling their responsibilities within their constitution limits, so it is not right to make them controversial. Adding, blaming the institutions is tantamount to attacking the state.

Respond to a question about Nawaz Sharif return, he said it should have happened that Nawaz Sharif would have shown moral courage and come back himself but now government will bring him back by January.

He hinted that if the opposition wants to cooperate with the government apart from corruption cases, then we are also ready.

But there will be no compromise in national interest, he added.

Replying to another question, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government wants fair and transparent elections in the country, for which we have proposed open voting in the Senate.