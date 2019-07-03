National institutions performing duties without any pressure: Usman Dar

Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the country's institutions were freely working as they were performing their duties without any pressure

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Jul, 2019 ) :Special Assistant to Prime Minister on Youth Affairs Usman Dar Wednesday said the country's institutions were freely working as they were performing their duties without any pressure.

Talking to a private news channel, he said it was the credit of the incumbent government that it had removed the policy of political interventions in the institutions.

He said the government strongly believed in rule of law and wanted to hold accountability across the board with out any discrimination.

He added that Anti-Narcotics Force (ANF), National Accountability Bureau (NAB) and courts were independent in the country if some one has objections about any case against corrupt elements he or she could knock the doors of the courts.

Replying to a question, he said, politicians had always used illness as shield of protection when they went behind the bars.

Usman Dar said accountability must be held against the corrupt people whether they belong to ruling party because the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) became in power with slogan of accountability as it was the part of its manifesto.

To another question, he said opposition was alleging baseless allegation against the government regarding political revenge, adding that every one should hold trust on the courts and other national institutions.

He said opposition was confused and divided in different groups but apparently showing that it was united.