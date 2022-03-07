National institutions to organise special events to mark 75th year of independence: Fawad

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Mar, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Chaudhry Fawad Hussain said on Monday that all national institutions would organise special events marking 75th year of the independence of Pakistan.

Addressing the unveiling ceremony of the Diamond Jubilee logo of Pakistan, he said 2022 was the 75th year of independence of the country.

He said that foreign ministers of Islamic countries will participate in the parade of Pakistan day on March 23.

He said that special events will be held on August 14 and "We will bring out all our wonderful stories".