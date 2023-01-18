National Inter-University basketball championship begins at Sindh Agriculture University Tando Jam

National Inter-University Basketball Championship (Zone-K) has been started here at the Sports Complex of Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam from Wednesday

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Jan, 2023 ) :National Inter-University Basketball Championship (Zone-K) has been started here at the sports Complex of Sindh Agricultural University Tando Jam from Wednesday.

The championship which is being co-hosted by the Directorate of Sports of Sindh Agriculture University Tondo Jam and with the support of the Higher education Commission was inaugurated by the Vice Chancellor Dr. Fateh Marri, the university spokesman informed adding that teams from IBA Sukkur, Liaquat University of Medical and Health Sciences Jamshoro, Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro, Shah Abdul Latif University Khairpur and host Sindh Agriculture University are competing for title during championship.

In the first match of the championship, Mehran University defeated IBA Sukkur by 48-32. Huzaifa of Mehran University scored 16 while Sohail Ahmed netted 12 baskets.

In the second match, Sindh Agriculture University defeated Liaquat University by 36-24. Muhammad Rafay of SAU scored 15 and Sameer netted 12 baskets.