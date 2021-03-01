National Inter-varsities squash championship begins under Mehran University auspices

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Mar, 2021 ) :National Inter-Universities Squash Championship began here from Monday under the auspices of Mehran University of Engineering and Technology Jamshoro in joint collaboration with Higher education Commission and Hyderabad Gymkhana.

Sindh Secretary for Sports and Youth Affairs Syed Imtiaz Ali Shah who was the chief guest at the inauguration ceremony at Hyderabad Gymkhana Squash Court lauded the efforts of the management of Mehran University for hosting the championship.

He said that Sindh Government fully committed to promote sports activities in all disciplines in order to provide healthy atmosphere to youth of the province. He informed that provincial government was organizing hockey tournament in Karachi while national level football tournament will also be organized soon.

The Vice Chancellor Mehran University Prof.

Dr. Muhammad Aslam Uqaili said sports are essential both for physical and mental health and the university management is making all out efforts to provide healthy atmosphere to students by organizing sports activities in different disciplines.

The university management has already organized cricket and badminton tournaments during last ten days, he informed and added that teams from 14 public sector higher learning institutions of the country are participating in the squash tournament which will be played both at Hyderabad Gymkhana and Mehran University squash courts.

Among others, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Taha Hussain Ali, Convener Hyderabad Gymkhana Managing Committee Dr. Zulfiqar Yousufani and Director Sports Mehran University Abdul Ghaffar Chandio also addressed the participants of the inauguration ceremony.