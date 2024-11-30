National Interest Must Prevail Over Politics: Barrister Aqeel
Faizan Hashmi Published November 30, 2024 | 11:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Nov, 2024) Advisor to the Prime Minister on Law and Justice, Barrister Aqeel Malik, on Saturday said that a “grand dialogue” is pivotal to navigate the country out of its current challenges.
Speaking to ptv news, he said that despite Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf’s (PTI) shortcomings and attempts to undermine national interests, the government remains willing to engage in meaningful discussions with the opposition on all pressing issues.
He said that the government had repeatedly extended offers for negotiations to PTI, including a Charter of Economy proposal aimed at safeguarding national interests.
However, he expressed regret that the PTI's agenda seemed to focus more on inciting hatred than on promoting constructive dialogue.
“Whenever the government has made serious efforts to initiate political dialogue, PTI has consistently sabotaged those initiatives,” he said.
He said that the national interest remains the foremost priority of the government. "At the end of the day, better sense should prevail, and all our efforts must be focused on the welfare of the country and its people," he remarked.
He further said that politics should never take precedence over the nation.
This country is the foundation of our politics. Without it, there is no politics. The survival and prosperity of Pakistan must come first, he added.
