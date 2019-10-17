UrduPoint.com
National Interest, Not Duress, Behind Dialogue With JUI-F: Sarwar

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Oct, 2019 ) :Punjab Governor Chaudhry Muhammad Sarwar has said the government has started a dialogue process with the Jamiat Ulema islam (JUI)-F in the larger national interest and move was not due to political pressure.

Talking to the media at an anti-dengue awareness walk at the Govenror's House here on Thursday, he rejected the presumption that the dialogue process started under duress, adding that JUI-F chief Maulana Fazlur Rehman was also ready for the dialogue to resolve any differences with the government.

The walk was organized by the Baitul Maal and Social Welfare Department.

To a query, he said the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government had focused its attentions towards Kashmir issue and revival of national economy.

To another question, he said protests and sit-ins at this time could cause damage to Kashmir issue and national interests, therefore, the opposition should understand that the country could not afford any damage to Kashmir cause.

The governor said the nation was united and committed to provide all support to Kashmiris against Indian atrocities and brutalities in the occupied Kashmir so that the opposition should avoid politics of protests and sit-ins for national interest.

Chaudhry Sarwar said some politicians were habitual of criticising the government, adding that those, who lambasted the government for not starting a dialogue with the JUI-F, were now cursing the government for entering into talks with the JUI-F.

To another query, the governor said the government had not imposed any restriction on Maulana Fazlur Rehman's speech on the media but it was the Pakistan Electronic Media Regulatory Authority (PEMRA), an independent and autonomous institution of the country that imposed ban on the Maulana's speech, adding that the PEMRA's action should not be associated with the government.

Earlier, addressing the ceremony, the govenror said healthy society was imperative for progress and development of a country, adding that people must achieve cleanliness in their surroundings to eradicate disease and epidemic.

He said the government was taking effective measures to eliminate dengue from the province and provision of better healthcare facilities to people.

