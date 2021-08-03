National interest should be kept supreme: Ali Muhammad Khan

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Aug, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Parliamentary Affairs Ali Muhammad Khan on Tuesday said that national interest is supreme on all other issues.

Responding to a calling attention notice, he said that there will be no greater interest than the national interest for each Pakistani.

He said that internal security is very important for Pakistan after US withdrawal from Afghanistan.

Earlier, MNA Usama Qadri criticized Sindh government for imposing lockdown due to COVID-19 in Karachi.

He said that business community is facing hardships due to lockdown.

He said Sindh government should give relief to the business community instead of creating hurdles.

He said that all political parties should extend their support to business community.

Usama Qadri said that business community has started protest against Sindh government for imposing strict restrictions on business activities.

MNA Syed Naveed Qamar said that COVID-19 was not only in Pakistan but the whole world was facing hardships due to pandemic. He stressed for collective efforts to control COVID-19 pandemic.

MNA Attaullah Advocate said that Sindh government should stop discriminatory actions against the political workers of opposition parties. He said that political situation was getting worse in Sindh.