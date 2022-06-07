National interest to be prioritized: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the national interest should be the priority, instead of political interest of different parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N led government was trying to give maximum relief to masses as they were pushing hard to overcome crises left by the PTI government.

He said that previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wasted 4 years in blatantly lying about the energy issues, and had not worked to build Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals while signing costly agreements.

Moreover, the former prime minister said the government was looking in reducing hours of markets' operation and mulling to close them earlier.

He also said that 21,000MW electricity was being produced, however, he stressed that more electricity production was required to meet the national demand.