UrduPoint.com

National Interest To Be Prioritized: Shahid Khaqan

Faizan Hashmi Published June 08, 2022 | 12:00 AM

National interest to be prioritized: Shahid Khaqan

ISLAMABAD, Jun 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Jun, 2022 ) :Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz leader and former Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi on Tuesday said the national interest should be the priority, instead of political interest of different parties.

Talking to a private news channel, he said that the PML-N led government was trying to give maximum relief to masses as they were pushing hard to overcome crises left by the PTI government.

He said that previous government of Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) wasted 4 years in blatantly lying about the energy issues, and had not worked to build Liquefied Natural Gas (LNG) terminals while signing costly agreements.

Moreover, the former prime minister said the government was looking in reducing hours of markets' operation and mulling to close them earlier.

He also said that 21,000MW electricity was being produced, however, he stressed that more electricity production was required to meet the national demand.

Related Topics

Pakistan Pakistan Tehreek E Insaf Prime Minister Shahid Khaqan Abbasi Electricity Pakistan Muslim League Nawaz Gas Market Government

Recent Stories

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on ..

Federal cabinet decides to restore weekly offs on Saturdays

7 hours ago
 Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD th ..

Dr Mudussar Nawaz successfully defended his PhD thesis seminar on Ovum Pick-up & ..

7 hours ago
 Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-she ..

Cities witness up to 16 hours electricity load-shedding

7 hours ago
 Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAW ..

Trying to figure out everything about the new HUAWEI nova 9? Here are all the qu ..

7 hours ago
 Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his ..

Imam-ul-Haq excited over return of cricket to his birthplace Multan

9 hours ago
 Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for ..

Careem wins ‘Best Transport Service’ award for 4 consecutive years at Pakist ..

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.