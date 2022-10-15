National interests is more important than politics: Khawaja Asif

Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that Irrespective of political interests, national issues should look in the prism of national dignity and respect

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Oct, 2022 ) :Minister of Defence Khawaja Muhammad Asif on Saturday said that Irrespective of political interests, national issues should look in the prism of national dignity and respect.

Talking to a private news channel he said Imran Khan's words are for local political consumption, there is no substance in them.

Responding on US president recent statement defense minister said, Pakistan nuclear capability was the guarantor for peace in the region. People, who think otherwise, need to develop cohesion in their approach, he added.

We want relations with US based on mutual respect. In the last three four months, Pak-US relations have improved a lot, he said.

Khawaja Asif further said that Prime Minister and Foreign minister's meetings and other interactions on sideline of United Nation General Assembly (UNGA) were quite successful in strengthening Pak-US relations.

Along with this, Defense Minister said that furtherance in the relations between the two countries should be maintained.