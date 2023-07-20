Open Menu

National IT Seminar Held To Harmonise Efforts Of All Stakeholders

Published July 20, 2023

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Jul, 2023 ):A National Information Technology Seminar was held here Thursday with a view to harmonise the efforts of all stakeholders and create a conducive environment for IT growth and digitalization.

The event also marked the launching of multiple IT-related projects, including Tech Destination Pakistan, Tech Lift Boot Camp, First Knowledge Park for Women Bagh (Azad Jammu and Kashmir), Agri-Tech Incubator Faisalabad, and Center of Excellence in Gaming and Animation.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif was the chief guest of the event while Chief of the Army Staff General Syed Asim Munir was the guest of honour.

The federal ministers for planning, finance, defence, defence production, Board of Investment, foreign affairs, IT and telecommunications, and information and broadcasting attended the seminar.

Besides the diplomats and investors from Gulf countries, China and European Union, the chief ministers of Punjab, Sindh, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, and Balochistan, heads of State Bank and Federal Board of Revenue, IT experts and senior army and civilian officers were also present.

The National IT Seminar was held after the formation of the Special Investment Facilitation Council (SIFC) to achieve the common objective of promoting an enabling environment for the growth of IT sector and digitalization.

The experts from local and foreign IT companies and academic institutions appreciated the government's sincere support to revolutionize the IT sector by combining efforts through the SIFC platform.

The participants appreciated the role and efforts of the civil and military experts in promoting the national economy by focusing on this important sector.

Prime Minister Shehbaz assured the government's support to turn the IT sector into a dynamic revenue-generating and thriving industry.

The prime minister also took a round of the booths set up by the renowned IT companies of Pakistan at the venue.

