National Job Portal To Help Educated Unemployed Youth: Sabeen Gull Khan

Tue 08th September 2020 | 09:01 PM

Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sabeen Gull Khan Tuesday hailed the launch of national job portal by the federal government and hoped it would serve as a verified and authentic source of job advertisement to help educated unemployed youth

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Sep, 2020 ) :Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaaf (PTI) MPA Sabeen Gull Khan Tuesday hailed the launch of national job portal by the Federal government and hoped it would serve as a verified and authentic source of job advertisement to help educated unemployed youth.

Talking to APP here, she said that PTI government was focusing on helping youth not only through its mega initiative of providing financing facility on easy terms to launch new businesses for self employment, but also making their access to government and private sector jobs advertisements easy through national job portal.

She said that initially, federal government jobs would be uploaded, however, later, provincial government would also be the part of data uploaded on the national job portal 'www.njp.gov.pk', she added.

The national job portal was recently launched by the National Information Technology board (NITB), government of Pakistan, where people would be able to have access to job advertisements from public as well as private sector.

