National Judicial Automation Committee Resolves Digital Transformation Of Judiciary

Muhammad Irfan Published May 07, 2025 | 11:14 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th May, 2025) The reconstituted National Judicial Automation Committee (NJAC), under the chairmanship of Justice Muhammad Ali Mazhar, Judge Supreme Court of Pakistan, convened a maiden meeting and resolved to accelerate the digital transformation of Pakistan’s judicial system.

The committee comprises IT suavy Judges from the Supreme Court, Federal Shariat Court, and High Courts, as well as key representatives from the Ministry of Information Technology and Telecommunication (MOITT), National Information Technology board (NITB), and Law and Justice Commission of Pakistan (LJCP).

In a significant step towards institutional modernization, the committee unanimously resolved to develop a performance monitoring dashboard for judiciary.

MOITT has committed to deploying a dedicated team for this purpose, including a representative stationed at the Supreme Court and LJCP. This interactive dashboard will enhance oversight, support evidence-based decision-making, and foster greater accountability and transparency across judicial institutions.

The Secretary, LJCP, and the Director IT, Supreme Court of Pakistan, were assigned lead role in coordinating with MOITT, the Federal Shariat Court, and all High Courts to facilitate data sharing and technical input. A functional prototype of the dashboard is expected to be presented within fifteen days.

Additionally, the committee decided that MOITT will conduct a comprehensive site survey of the Supreme Court and High Courts to propose a framework for video conferencing facilities for virtual hearings. These surveys will be undertaken within a week to assess infrastructure requirements. The Chairman emphasized the need to enhance courtroom acoustics and upgrade audio systems to enable seamless, echo-free communication during proceedings.

This initiative is aligned with the broader vision of ensuring accessible, efficient, and technology-driven justice delivery for all.

