National Junior Squash Championships begins

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2019 ) :National Junior Squash Championships for Boys U-17, U-19 and Girls U-19 kicks off today at Mushaf Squash Complex, Islamabad.

A spokesman of PSF talking to Radio Pakistan said, around thirty two players for each age group category are participating in the five-day event, which will carry a prize purse of 100,000 rupees for each age group.

He said the administration of tournament has made very healthy entries from all over the country for participation in different age categories.