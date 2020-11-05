UrduPoint.com
National Labour Federation Of Balochistan's Delegation Calls On Lehri

National Labour Federation of Balochistan's delegation calls on Lehri

A delegation of National Labour Federation of Balochistan Province called on Adviser to Chief Minister for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri on Thursday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Nov, 2020 ) :A delegation of National Labour Federation of Balochistan Province called on Adviser to Chief Minister for Labour and Manpower Haji Muhammad Khan Lahri on Thursday.

During the meeting, the delegation apprised the provincial adviser about their issues. All relevant matters came under detailed discussion in the meeting.

The Provincial Adviser said incumbent government would make efforts to find a logical and workable solution to all the problems for decreasing difficulties of Coal Mines Labour.

Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri said that measures would be taken to ensure protection of coalmines labourers and their children in the areas saying that in this regard, provision of ambulances could be made for facilities of health at coalmine places.

Workers quota in the jobs of Labour Department, Workers Welfare board, service to labour and allowance facility will be ensured in labour companies, he said.

He further said the EOBI will take all possible steps to address the issue of issuance of EOBI card, timely provision of death grant and other issues.

Haji Mohammad Khan Lahri said that it was responsibility of the government to take necessary steps to save the lives of coalmines labour and other workers while working in the field.

