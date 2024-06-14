Open Menu

National Language A Source Of Rich Civilization, Culture: PU VC

Muhammad Irfan Published June 14, 2024 | 09:43 PM

National language a source of rich civilization, culture: PU VC

Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has said that the national language is a prime source of civilization and culture, and its promotion is a demand of the contemporary world

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jun, 2024) Punjab University Vice Chancellor Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood has said that the national language is a prime source of civilization and culture, and its promotion is a demand of the contemporary world.

He was addressing a one-day national conference on ‘Urdu Fiction & Novel in Local and Global Context’ at Sherani Hall (Old Campus) here on Friday. On this occasion, Turkish Consul General, Lahore Durmus

Bastug, DG National Language Promotion Department, Islamabad Prof Dr. Muhammad Saleem Mazhar, Principal Oriental College Prof Dr Nabila Rehman, Director Institute of urdu Language and Literature Prof Dr. Muhammad Kamran, Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood Sanjrani from GCU Lahore, researchers, faculty members and students were present.

In his address, PU VC Prof Dr. Khalid Mahmood said that practical measures for the promotion of the national language are the need of the hour.

He said that such conferences give young scholars ample opportunity to benefit from the experiences of experts.

Prof Dr. Nabila Rehman thanked the participants and appreciated the efforts of the organizers for organizing the conference on a good topic.

Prof Dr Muhammad Kamran thanked the participants of the conference. He said that the institution will continue to play its role for the promotion of literature in Urdu language.

Prof Dr Khalid Mahmood Sanjrani discussed the importance of Urdu literature, especially Urdu fiction, in the keynote lecture.

In the conference, Dr. Safeer Haider, Dr. Khalid Fayaz, Dr Amara Tariq, Dr. Rehana Kausar, Dr. Ayesha Maqsood, Dr. Mazhar Abbas, Dr. Shahid Nawaz and Faisal Iqbal presented their papers and highlighted the importance of the topic.

Related Topics

Lahore Islamabad World Punjab Young GCU From

Recent Stories

LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

LHC orders crackdown on smoke-emitting vehicles

7 minutes ago
 MNA Raisani discusses Balochistan politics with Bi ..

MNA Raisani discusses Balochistan politics with Bilawal Bhutto

7 minutes ago
 22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt empl ..

22 to 30 percent increase in salaries of govt employees proposed

7 minutes ago
 ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to de ..

ICC T20 World Cup 2024: Pakistan at risk due to delay over toss between USA and ..

1 hour ago
 Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG O ..

Raghib Naeemi-led delegation meets Additional IG Operations

24 minutes ago
 Two poultry protein units fined Rs 500,000

Two poultry protein units fined Rs 500,000

24 minutes ago
US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump sto ..

US Supreme Court strikes down ban on gun 'bump stocks'

24 minutes ago
 IGP releases Rs 1.8m for medical treatment of cops ..

IGP releases Rs 1.8m for medical treatment of cops, families

24 minutes ago
 KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Z ..

KP Governor meets Chairman Wapda, discusses Tank Zam, Daraban Zam projects

24 minutes ago
 Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir W ..

Sindh Govt allocates Rs. 500 million for Benazir Women Agricultural Workers Prog ..

2 hours ago
 Police officers listen to people's grievances at m ..

Police officers listen to people's grievances at mosques

2 hours ago
 Punjab health ministers stress collective responsi ..

Punjab health ministers stress collective responsibility in dengue control

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan