National Language Movement Delegation Visits Lahore Arts Council

Zeeshan Aziz (@imziishan) 1 minute ago Mon 22nd July 2019 | 06:49 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jul, 2019 ) :A five-member delegation of the National Language Movement visited the Lahore Arts Council (LAC) at Alhamra, The Mall on Monday, met Chairman Touqeer Nasir and discussed the importance of the national language.

The delegation was briefed about yearly literary and cultural activities of the Lahore Arts Council.

The delegation was headed by National Language Movement President Aziz Zafar Azad and comprised of Hamid Anwar, Muhammad Jamil Bhatti, Malik Mohammad Farooq and Mohammad Younis Aziz.

Director Art and Culture Zulfiqar Ali Zulfi and Coordinator Niaz Hussain Lakhwera were also present.

LAC Chairman Touqeer Nasir said that the purpose of the visit of the delegation was promotion of national language at all forums. He said that Alhamra would definitely play its role in promotion of the urdu language.

National Language Movement President Aziz Zafar Azad thanked Touqeer Nasir and appreciated Alhamra Arts Council's efforts for promotion of cultural activities.

