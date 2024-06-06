National Law Moot competition concluded at Quaid-i-Azam University

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Jun, 2024) The school of Law at Quaid-i-Azam University proudly announced the successful conclusion of the National Law Moot Competition here on Thursday.

The esteemed event was graced by the presence of the Chairman of the Prime Minister Youth Program, Rana Mashhood Ahmed Khan who attended the event as the chief guest.

During the concluding ceremony, Rana Mashood Khan emphasised the pivotal role of legal education in society, describing lawyers as the true torchbearers of justice and societal progress. "Obtaining a legal education is of paramount importance," he stated, highlighting the vital contributions lawyers make in upholding the rule of law and advocating for societal rights.

He ashed light on the various initiatives the government has undertaken to empower youth across different fields. Among these, the Punjab Education Endowment program was particularly noted for its inclusivity towards students pursuing legal education.

"Students in the field of law will also benefit from the Pakistan Education Endowment fund," he affirmed, ensuring equal opportunities for those dedicated to legal studies.

In a significant announcement, he introduced the formation of a National Youth Council. This council will comprise students from diverse disciplines and serve as an advisory body to the government, fostering a direct channel for youth input on policy matters.

"We are forming a National Youth Council, which will include students from various disciplines. The council will serve as an advisory body for the government," he elaborated.

Addressing the critical issue of climate change, Khan announced the launch of the Green Youth Movement within universities.