National leadership target of hybrid warfare at all levels: COAS

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Oct, 2020 ) :Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Qamar Javed Bajwa on Saturday said Pakistan was facing the threat of hybrid warfare round-the-clock and national leadership was its target at every level.

The Army Chief made these remarks as chief guest at the passing out parade of passed out cadets of 142nd PMA Long Course, 32nd Technical Graduate Course, 61st Integrated Course, 16th Lady Cadet Course and 1st Basic Military Training Course, said an Inter Services Public Relations (ISPR) press release.

The cadets from Palestine, Maldives, Qatar and Sri Lanka were also among the passed out courses.

He said: "I congratulate you on this memorable day of your life. I also congratulate the cadets from friendly countries who passed out and completed their training with hard work Today you are going to be part of an army that is known and recognized all over the world for its professional and military skills." He added that you had proved yourself worthy of a great, sacred and extremely challenging profession.

? The Pakistan Army not only defeated terrorism but also defeated an enemy 5 times bigger than itself in February 2019, the COAS said.

The Pakistan Army is a beautiful" and true reflection of our proud nation whether you are an officer or a soldier, from volunteer induction, to proportional representation of all units, from a madrassa student to a public school, from the son of a common man to the son of a middle class and above all of martyrs and ghazis are actually representing Pakistan beautifully." As you pass out today, he said remember that you were responsible for all the past and future ups and downs of this great nation and the Pakistan Army.

Many of these fluctuations would have occurred even before you were born.

Even after fulfilling your responsibilities, you would be held accountable for the security, safety and prosperity of Pakistan, the COAS said.

This is a unique style of love and responsibility of the great nation of Pakistan on your shoulders.

No one in Pakistan is responsible" for what anyone else does. We consider it an honour to stand before the nation as a credible and accountable institution." So despite all the successes and challenges, whenever the country and the nation needed us, we offered ourselves for the best results.

Pakistan is a developing country, but the hearts of Pakistanis are very vast and big." The Pakistani nation will stand by you in every difficulty and challenge and will be proud and honored by you, the COAS addressed the passed out cadets.

It was incumbent upon you to ]always fulfill their nation] trust with complete loyalty and unparalleled dedication. The confidence and strong relationship of the Pakistani nation in the forces is in fact the result of the countless sacrifices that our ghazis and martyrs have made with their blood, he added.

The COAS said the newly passed out cadets just have to be more discriminating with the help they render toward other people. Discipline, diligence and impartiality should be their goal.

You will have to devote a large part" of your youth to hard work and a better future for the country.

Accept it as a challenge, not a difficulty as soldiership is a difficult path and not an easy one to walk on.

You have to dedicate yourself to this path and you have to deliver." He mentioned that we have paid a heavy price for peace and will ensure its protection with blood to maintain peace.

Peace is a milestone, not a destination.

"An economically independent and ideologically stable Pakistan, which is the vision of the Quaid, must always be strengthened." Like many countries in the world Pakistan faced war, terrorism and economic turmoil, he said, adding " Many countries of the world could not face these difficulties and fell apart." Pakistan, he said resolutely resisted all these conspiracies and difficulties. Now is the time to unite and use all our potential to put Pakistan on the path to prosperity and development.

With this goal in mind, Pakistan has made strenuous efforts for regional and global peace in line with the Quaid's vision.

It was a difficult journey but the satisfaction is that today our institutions are getting stronger and working together to serve Pakistan.

The enemies who planned our destruction are watching our successes in despair. Our enemies are heartbroken after failing in their ambitions and in despair.

Addressing the Cadets, he said: "Not only do you have to be a ray of hope in this atmosphere of despair but you also have to protect your youth from this propaganda (of hybrid warfare)." We are all soldiers of Pakistan superior to caste, religion and language. Unity is our strength and by God willing we are all united, he said.

The purpose of the hybrid war, he sais was to damage the atmosphere of hope in Pakistan and to reinforce the assumption that nothing good can happen here. I assure you that everything will proceed in a positive direction.

The nation of Pakistan has always turned challenges into achievements and will continue to do so, God willing. But don't associate hybrid war with positive criticism. Criticism that creates more noise and rumpus should be analysed.

It may be the result of trust, love and patriotism for improvement so such criticism should be considered, he added.

Where constructive improvement is needed, be sure to review it. This criticism is in fact proof that as a nation we are aware of the situation and we are moving in the right direction." Commitment to the people, the constitution, the constitutional traditions and above all the homeland is our real strength and power, he noted.

The Constitution of Pakistan and national interests are our leaders in all matters. "Today, Pakistan is a strong country in terms of defense. Whatever task we were assigned to do, we will continue to support the elected government under the guidance of the Constitution and the law."He concluded that as a nation, we have proven that we could do incredible things beyond our personal and organizational matters.

The COAS reviewed the parade and gave awards to distinguished cadets. The coveted Sword of Honour was awarded to academy Senior Under Officer Muhammad Faateh of 142nd PMA Long Course. The President's Gold Medal to Battalion Senior Under Officer Junaid Khan of 142nd PMA Long Course, Chairman Joint Chiefs of Staff Committee Overseas Gold Medal to Under Officer Naazim Naseer of 142nd PMA Long Course from Maldives, Chief of Army Staff Cane to Company Junior Under Officer Tanawosh of 32nd Technical Graduate Course and Commandant Cane awarded to Sargent Hamza Tariq of 61st Integrated Course, Company Sargent Major Ada Urooj of 16th Lady Cadet Course and Company Under Officer Mehwish Anjum of 1st Basic Military Training Course.