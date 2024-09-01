Open Menu

National Legends To Get Increased Stipend: Governor Sindh

Sumaira FH Published September 01, 2024 | 07:40 PM

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2024) Governor Sindh and Patron-in-Chief of Legends Trust, Kamran Khan Tessori chaired a high-level meeting at Governor House here Sunday.

The meeting gave principal approval to increase the monthly stipend provided to the families of national legends. A scrutiny committee was also formed to present its recommendations in the next meeting.

The Governor emphasized that every possible step would be taken for the welfare of these families. He stated that these legends were the pride of the nation and their contributions in their respective fields would always be remembered.

The meeting was also attended by the Managing Trustee of the Trust, Suhail Wajahat Siddiqui, along with Trustees Sultana Siddiqui and Qaiser Nizamani.

