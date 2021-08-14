UrduPoint.com

National Level Cricket Tournaments Among Seminary Students To Be Organised: Qadri

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 17 minutes ago Sat 14th August 2021 | 12:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2021 ) :Federal Minister for Religious Affairs and Interfaith Harmony Pir Noor-ul-Haq Qadri Friday said the national level cricket tournaments would be organised among the students of various seminaries.

Talking to media, after watching a cricket match between Rawalpindi Islambad Sports Journalists Association (RISJA) and the Press Association of Supreme Court as chief guest, he said such healthy activities among the journalists should continue.

Lauding the performance of both the teams, he said they had exhibited excellent performance.

He said sports was the source of peace and friendship among various segments of society, he added.

The government has taken special measures to maintain law and order on the occasion of Ashura.

Last year, there were reports of spreading chaos and riots on the occasion of Ashura. However, the country's enemies had been badly failed to materialise their nefarious designs.

He said Independence Day would be celebrated with simplicity due to Muharram.

Responding to a question, he said Saudi Arabia would allow the faithful having inoculated corona vaccine approved by World Health Organisation (WHO) to perform Umrah.

