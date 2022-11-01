Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said the heritage division would take measures to equip the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) with modern facilities on a par with international standards

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Nov, 2022 ) :Advisor to Prime Minister for Political and Public Affairs and National Heritage and Culture Engr Amir Muqam on Tuesday said the heritage division would take measures to equip the National Library of Pakistan (NLP) with modern facilities on a par with international standards.

During his first visit to the NLP, he directed the library officials to immediately resolve the low internet issue to facilitate students and researchers. He also issued directives to expedite work on the proposal of Digital Library Services at the NLP.

The advisor said he would also discuss with the prime minister the matters related to the NLP as it was a very important place for students, and new schemes would be initiated to make it more useful.

Talking to media, he said the masses should reject the people dividing the nation as the government, under the leadership of Shehbaz Sharif, was working for economic stability providing maximum relief to the masses.

Joint Secretary National Heritage and Culture Division Shehzad Durrani and officials of NLP were also present at the meeting.

NLP senior officials briefed the PM aide about the history, functioning, performance, future plans and the issues being faced by the library employees and students.

The meeting was informed that the library had a total collection of 300,000 books and also published 47 volumes of the Pakistan National Bibliography from 1962 to 2015.

The library had also registered 2,800 publishers under International Standard Book Numbers (ISBN) system since 1985 and facilitated 227,710 readers since 2002.