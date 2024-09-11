National Literacy Curriculum 2024 launched at AIOU

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Sep, 2024) National Literacy Curriculum 2024 has been launched in an event with reference to 'Literacy Day' held on Wednesday in Allama Iqbal Open University(AIOU).

National Literacy Curriculum 2024, aimed at improving Pakistan's educational landscape to ensure that no child is left without education.

The event was organized by Japan International Cooperation Agency (JICA), in collaboration with the Ministry of Federal Education and Professional Training, Allama Iqbal Open University, UNESCO, Pakistan Institute of Education.

The Chief Guest, Federal Secretary of Education Mr. Mohyuddin Ahmad Wani, expressed gratitude to all the collaborators involved in the development of this curriculum and congratulated them on the successful event.

He emphasized that addressing Pakistan's educational challenges requires a multifaceted approach to increase literacy rates.

Professor Dr. Nasir Mahmood, Vice Chancellor of Allama Iqbal Open University, highlighted that the National Literacy Curriculum 2024 represents a significant milestone in educational development.

He affirmed the commitment to making this curriculum successful and ensuring quality education for every Pakistani. The program aims to enhance literacy across the country and bring education to every household.

Mr. Taka Yuki Suguwara, JICA's Country Head, thanked all the partners and stressed that the curriculum aligns with Sustainable Development Goal (SDG) 4, which advocates for inclusive, quality education and lifelong learning for all.

Dr. Shafqat Janjua, Director of the National Curriculum Council, noted that the teaching and learning processes have evolved significantly, with the curriculum now incorporating digital literacy, financial skills, and functional English.

At the end of the event, shields were presented to the speakers, and certificates were distributed to the first batch of students under the Each One Teach One initiative.