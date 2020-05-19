National Literary Circle (NLC) to hold online Mehfil-e-Mushaira

National Literary Circle (NLC) will hold an online Mehfil-e-Mushaira to connect audience in creative and in unexpected ways. The main aim of the online Mushaira was to feel confined within the mundane routines of quarantined live

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2020 ) :National Literary Circle (NLC) will hold an online Mehfil-e-Mushaira to connect audience in creative and in unexpected ways. The main aim of the online Mushaira was to feel confined within the mundane routines of quarantined lives, and long to escape them. An official on Tuesday said that poetry inspires the human spirit and it provokes, stirs, challenges, and empowers.

He said that final date is yet to be announced to connect audience through online streaming. He said that poetry allows us to express ourselves at a time when communication is most important and possesses the power to connect us in creative and often unexpected ways.

The most awaited event of the quarantine and let us enjoy this sensational line-up of poets together, he stated. Distinguished poets will participate for creating some of the most beautiful prose of modern.