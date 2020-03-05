National Literary Festival to hold Bait Bazi contest on March 8

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

National Literary Festival will hold the literary contest 'Bait Bazi' to express unique mental test of urdu poetry lovers on March 8

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Mar, 2020 ) :National Literary Festival will hold the literary contest 'Bait Bazi' to express unique mental test of urdu poetry lovers on March 8.

The contest is being aim to provide an opportunity to overcome burden of their minds and become closer to the arts.

It would be ultimate test of mental reflexes which gives the liberty to express unique literary tastes, an organizer said on Thursday.

"Our hardworking organizers, erudite contestants and honorable judges will turn it into a contest to remember and recall with the fondest of memories this time round too" he stated.