National Lobbying Delegation Calls On Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly
Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM
KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) National Lobbying delegation called on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed at his chamber at Sindh Assembly Building here.
They visited Old Assembly & Hall and New Assembly Hall, said a statement on Friday.
They were also presented Sindhi Ajrak on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case
PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today
Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services
IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system
Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024
Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..
Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls
Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'
Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel
Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Police arrest 16 lawbreakers3 minutes ago
-
CTD conducted search & combing operation in PS Shahzad Town limits3 minutes ago
-
District police conducts counter-terrorism mock rehearsal in Mardan3 minutes ago
-
KP government releases funds for Ramazan package3 minutes ago
-
GCWU Sialkot inaugurates TEDx Talk event13 minutes ago
-
President visits mausoleum of Bhutto family in Garhi Khuda Bakhsh23 minutes ago
-
DC Murree visits Sasta Ramazan Bazaar to review arrangements23 minutes ago
-
Senator Samina terms Ramazan a month of personal accountability23 minutes ago
-
Police bust two gangs; arrest four members23 minutes ago
-
Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case26 minutes ago
-
Inspector General of Police GB visits Safe City Islamabad33 minutes ago
-
11 outlaws netted; drugs, weapons recovered33 minutes ago