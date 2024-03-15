Open Menu

National Lobbying Delegation Calls On Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly

Faizan Hashmi Published March 15, 2024 | 03:20 PM

National Lobbying delegation calls on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2024) National Lobbying delegation called on Deputy Speaker Sindh Assembly Anthony Naveed at his chamber at Sindh Assembly Building here.

They visited Old Assembly & Hall and New Assembly Hall, said a statement on Friday.

They were also presented Sindhi Ajrak on the occasion.

Related Topics

Assembly Sindh Chamber

Recent Stories

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in ci ..

Imran Khan, Shah Mahmood Qureshi secure bail in cipher case

26 minutes ago
 PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gl ..

PSL Eliminator: Islamabad United to face Quetta Gladiators today

1 hour ago
 Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m de ..

Shane Watson intends to PCB for historic of $2m deal for coaching services

2 hours ago
 IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, e ..

IMF advises Pakistan to adopt stricter policies, enhance tax system

4 hours ago
 Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

Pakistan Foreign reserves rise above $7bn

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 15 March 2024

6 hours ago
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 15 March 2024

7 hours ago
 Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli thre ..

Aid missions to Gaza constantly under Israeli threat, warns UN humanitarian chie ..

16 hours ago
 Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days ..

Senegal president urges immediate amnesty 10 days before polls

16 hours ago
 Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference ..

Tarar asks PTI to tolerate & respect ‘difference of opinion'

16 hours ago
 Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

Biden opposes Nippon Steel takeover of US Steel

16 hours ago
 Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs wor ..

Navy, PMSA and ANF foil smuggling bid of drugs worth millions

16 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan