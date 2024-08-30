National Lobbying Delegation For Minority Congratulates Member Over Selection In NSCW
Umer Jamshaid Published August 30, 2024 | 05:50 PM
PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Aug, 2024) National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights extend warmest congratulations to its member, Ayra Inderias, on her notification as a Member of the National Commission on the Status of Women (NCSW) by the Government of Pakistan's Ministry of Human Rights.
This prestigious recognition honors Ayra's tireless efforts and dedication to promoting and protecting the rights of minority groups, particularly women, commented, Haroon Sarab Diyal, Focal Person National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights.
In a press statement issued here on Friday, Haroon Sarab Diyal said Ayra’s unwavering commitment to creating a more inclusive and equitable society has earned her this well-deserved recognition.
As a prominent member of our delegation, Ayra has been an valuable asset, bringing expertise, passion, and leadership to our collective efforts.
Her notification to the NCSW marks a significant milestone in our shared journey towards a more just and harmonious Pakistan, he added.
NLD celebrates Ayra's achievement and look forward to her continued contributions to empowering minority women and girls. Her voice and advocacy will undoubtedly inspire positive change and progress on the national stage.
