National Lobbying Delegation For Minority Rights Calls On Governor Sindh Imran Ismail

Wed 09th June 2021 | 04:44 PM

The National Lobbying Delegation for Minority Rights (NLDMR), led by Krishan Sharma, called on Governor Sindh Imran Ismail here at Governor's House on Wednesday to discuss various issues related to minority rights in Pakistan

The delegates briefed about the basic functions of NLDMR, said a spokesperson to Sindh Governor.

They described that the purpose of this visit was to extend assistance and cooperation to the government to ensure rights to minorities.

The Governor Sindh appreciated the spirit and cause of the visiting delegation.

He also highlighted the role of minorities in creation and development of the country. "Minorities played a vital role not only in creation but development of the Pakistan.

The government attaches top priority to facilitate and safeguard rights of minorities given in the constitution of Pakistan", he reiterated.

He said all minorities in Pakistan including Christians, Hindus and Sikhs etc were living peacefully, have religious freedom and the government is ensuring their protection as per the vision of founder of Pakistan Quaid-i-Azam, Muhammad Ali Jinnah.

"Pakistan is the safest country in the world for minorities while massacre of minorities are taking place in India,"he said.

"The present government is fulfilling its responsibility of ensuring the provision of rights to all minorities in Pakistan.The Constitution of Pakistan provides protection to the fundamental rights of every individual without any discrimination of any religion", he added.

The delegation also briefed about the status of existing Christian Personal Laws and requested for necessary amendments alongwith the relevant recommendations.

"A draft amended bill is lying with Federal government and as such it is requested to expedite the matter", delegates added.

The Governor Sindh assured the delegation of maximum possible assistance in this regard.

