National Mammography Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published October 21, 2022 | 09:30 PM

National Mammography Day observed

Like other parts the globe, National Mammography Day observed in the country on Friday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Oct, 2022 ) :Like other parts the globe, National Mammography Day observed in the country on Friday.

Mammography Day is observed every October as part of the breast cancer awareness month.

It serves as a reminder to all women that mammograms are vitally important to detect the early stages of breast cancer.

According to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, breast cancer is the second most common cancer for women in the world.

However, early screenings of mammography reduce the mortality rate by 30%.

