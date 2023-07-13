National Management Course delegation visits PSCA

A delegation of National Institute of Management paid a visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Thursday

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Institute of Management paid a visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority headquarters, here on Thursday.

The distinguished group consisted of 16 officers of 37th Mid-Career Management Course.

SP Muhammad Asim Jasra briefed the delegation about the working of the tech-based institution.

The delegation was given a briefing about PUCAR 15 Emergency Helpline and Electronic Data Analysis Centre. The officers were shown the process of monitoring of important locations across the city from the Operations and Monitoring Center. The visiting officers were also briefed about LTE Advanced Handset and Advanced Traffic Management System of safe cities.