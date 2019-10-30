National Management Course participants call on Pakistan Ambassador to Turkey

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 30th Oct, 2019 ) :An eight-member delegation of 111th National Management Course (NMC) of the National school of Public Policy (NSPP) led by Chief Instructor Dr. Mian Muhammad Jamil Afaqi met Ambassador of Pakistan to Turkey Mr. Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi on Wednesday .

The delegation comprised senior officers from both the Federal and provincial governments was is on a study tour of Turkey from October 25-31, said a press releases received from Ankara (Turkey).

Ambassador Muhammad Syrus Sajjad Qazi welcomed the course participants at Pakistan Embassy Ankara. He appraised the delegation on the status of unparalleled and unique Pakistan-Turkey relations and their steady growth in all domains, including political, investment, defence, cultural and educational fields.

He said both the countries had unanimity of views on major regional and global issues and always supported each other on important national issues.

Ambassador Qazi said though the volume of bilateral trade was not commensurate with the excellent political relations, efforts were underway to enhance commercial ties. To our satisfaction, Turkish investment in Pakistan was growing at a healthy pace, he added.

As part of their study tour, the Pakistan delegation visited various Turkish departments and institutions including Greater Municipality of Ankara, Small and Medium Industry Development Organization, Ministry of Foreign Affairs, Ministry of National education, Ministry of Environment and Urbanization, as well as Bala and Altindag Municipalities with an objective to study local government, housing, urban development, water resource management, agriculture, health, transportation, and development administration of Turkey.