National Management Karachi Course delegation visits PSCA

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Jul, 2023 ) :A delegation of National Institute of Management Karachi paid a visit to the Punjab Safe Cities Authority Headquarters, here on Wednesday.

The distinguished group consisted of 42 officers of the Mid-Career Management Course.

On this occasion, MD Muhammad Kamran Khan briefed the delegation about the working of the tech-based institution.

The delegation was given a visit to PUCAR 15 Emergency Helpline and Electronic Data Analysis Center. The officers were shown the process of monitoring important locations across the city from the Operations and Monitoring Center.

The visiting officers were also briefed about LTE Advanced Handset and Advanced Traffic Management System of safe cities.

MD Muhammad Kamran Khan said, "We are providing all possible support to all institutions to ensure security during Muharram." The PSCA played a key role in the restoration of international cricket in Pakistan, he added.

Under training officers MCMC were of the view that the latest infrastructure like Safe Cities is required across the country for ensuring modern Policing. While expressing their views the officers said that Projects similar to Safe City, implemented across Pakistan, are indispensable for ensuring effective security measures.