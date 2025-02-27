National Maritime Policy Workshop 2025 to promote Pakistan’s maritime development

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The Ministry of Maritime Affairs is set to host the National Maritime Policy Workshop 2025 here on Friday (February 28), bringing together key government officials, parliamentarians, maritime professionals, industry experts, international stakeholders, academics, journalists, and think tank representatives to discuss strategies for strengthening Pakistan’s maritime sector.

The discussions will focus on Pakistan’s National Maritime Policy (NMP) 2025, covering key areas such as marine pollution control, shipbuilding, port development, coastal tourism, and international maritime cooperation.

Additionally, the workshop will explore ways to expand the blue economy, enhance maritime security, and strengthen Pakistan’s role in global trade, said a press release.

The Federal Minister for Maritime Affairs, Qaiser Ahmed Shaikh, will be the Chief Guest, emphasizing the government’s commitment to maritime development and policy-making.

This workshop aims to define a roadmap for sustainable growth in Pakistan’s maritime industry and enhance collaboration between public and private stakeholders.

