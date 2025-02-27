National Mas-wrestling Championship Concludes At USKT
Muhammad Irfan Published February 27, 2025 | 02:20 PM
SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Feb, 2025) The University of Sialkot took pride in promoting sports as the National Mas-Wrestling Championship concluded here with great enthusiasm.
According to USKT spokesperson on Thursday, the event witnessed performances from young athletes across Pakistan, marking a new milestone in the development of international sports in the country.
Ambassador of Kyrgyzstan Avazbek Atakhanov graced the event as the chief guest and applauded the players, stating, "The promotion of Mas-Wrestling in Pakistan is a significant step that not only strengthens the sports culture but also enhances Pak-Kyrgyz diplomatic relations. We are committed to supporting this sport, ensuring that Pakistani athletes achieve global recognition."
In a thrilling competition, Sargodha secured first place with 57 points, while Bahawalpur, Gujrat and Islamabad shared second place with 52 points. Gujranwala claimed third place with 39 points.
The championship was honored by the presence of Chairman BOG Faisal Manzoor, Brigadier Azam Effendi, Tehsil Sports Officer Adnan Saleem, MPA Faisal Akram, Haif Azaz, Malik Muhammad Usman and Nawab Furqan Khan (President, Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation).
The President, Pakistan Mas-Wrestling Federation,Nawab Furqan Khan emphasized the significance of this event, stating, "This championship is a major breakthrough in promoting Mas-Wrestling in Pakistan. Our mission is to engage youth in healthy activities, create world-class sports opportunities, and introduce international competitions. We will continue working towards helping our athletes reach global platforms."
Tehsil Sports Officer Adnan Saleem remarked, "This event was not just about competition; it was an opportunity to strengthen Pak-Kyrgyz friendship and sports diplomacy. The dedication of our team and the passion of young athletes made this event a great success."
The University of Sialkot appreciates the participation of all teams, the support of the Kyrgyz Ambassador, distinguished guests and media representatives, and reaffirms its commitment to promoting sports and international collaboration.
