National master athletic championship concludes

(@FahadShabbir)

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The 1st two-day national master athletic championship concluded at tartan track, Ferdous colony, Jhang road here on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organized by the sports department and Pakistan master sports federation.

As many as 220 male and 50 female athletes over 35 from WAPDA, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Pakistan Post participated in the championship.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan was chief guest.

Muhammad Moosa (50) achieved 8 gold medals in different categories.

Punjab grabbed overall first position, Faisalabad second and Kasur third.

Later, prizes were distributed among the position holders.