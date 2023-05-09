UrduPoint.com

National Master Athletic Championship Concludes

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published May 09, 2023 | 06:10 PM

National master athletic championship concludes

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th May, 2023 ) :The 1st two-day national master athletic championship concluded at tartan track, Ferdous colony, Jhang road here on Tuesday.

The event was jointly organized by the sports department and Pakistan master sports federation.

As many as 220 male and 50 female athletes over 35 from WAPDA, Police, Railways, Punjab, Sindh, KPK and Pakistan Post participated in the championship.

Additional Deputy Commissioner Headquarters Kashif Raza Awan was chief guest.

Muhammad Moosa (50) achieved 8 gold medals in different categories.

Punjab grabbed overall first position, Faisalabad second and Kasur third.

Later, prizes were distributed among the position holders.

Related Topics

Sindh Pakistan Faisalabad Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Police Sports Punjab WAPDA Road Male Kasur Jhang Gold Pakistan Post Event From

Recent Stories

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

Saba Qamar suffers from lung inflections

16 minutes ago
 First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discu ..

First Emirates Sports Medicine Conference to discuss latest evidence-based knowl ..

2 hours ago
 Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties ..

Pakistan focusing on strengthening bilateral ties with neighbouring countries: F ..

2 hours ago
 PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message f ..

PTI releases Imran Khan’s pre-recorded message for the nation

2 hours ago
 Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

Three Day SATRC Workshop on PRS Starts

3 hours ago
 Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba St ..

Jagersro Racecourse in Sweden to host Al Wathba Stallions Cup

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.