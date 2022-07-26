UrduPoint.com

'National Meet' On Post COVID-19 Situation From Wednesday

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published July 26, 2022 | 05:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jul, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Task Force on Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) is organizing a 'National Meet' from July 27 to 28 here.

The National Meet would deliberate in depth on challenges faced by Pakistan like environment degradation, rising poverty, food scarcity, energy crisis, poor management in tackling flooding with special context to post COVID-19 situation.

In order to address the challenges, the parliament adopted a localized approach and arranged this National Meet so that the issues at the grassroots level could be prioritized.

National Assembly Speaker Raja Pervaiz Ashraf will inaugurate the event whereas Federal ministers, members of the federal, provincial and legislative assemblies will participate.

The senior government officials, representatives from public/private and civil society organisations, academia, media and members of the diplomatic corps would participate in conference.

All stakeholders from around Pakistan participating in the National Meet will ponder to work out a practical and implementable National Strategy for the Sustainable Development of Pakistan. This event will also look into ways to achieve SDGs as only eight years were left to achieve SDGs.

In the context of Pakistan and multitude of problems, it was felt that the SDGs were prioritised with a national lens. This event will provide a platform for redesigning of the global goals in an inclusive, resilient and sustainable manner. One of the key outputs of the National Meet will include a national framework which will allow for a roadmap to be established and assist in the prioritization of the goals, nationally.

The National Meet is being organized in collaboration with 'Mustehkam Parliamaan' a project of European Union, implemented by Pakistan Institute of Parliamentary Services and German Agency for International Cooperation (GIZ).

