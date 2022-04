National Mehfil-e-Shabeena continues at Badshahi Masjid

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Apr, 2022 ) :A four-day National Mehfil-e-Shabeena, under the auspices of Federal Ministry of Religious Affairs, continued on second consecutive day here at Badshahi Masjid on Thursday.

Selected Qaries recited the para 9 to 14 of Quran Majeed. Men as well as women participated in the Mehfil-e-Shabeena.

Dr.

Tahir Raza Bukhari, Director General of Religious Affairs and Auqaf, Syed Mushahid Hussain, Director General of the Ministry of Religious Affairs, Qari Muhammad Akram, Qari Muhammad Siddique, Qari Abu Bakr, Qari Muhammad Tariq, Qari Muhammad Habib Sharif, Qari Wasimullah Amin also participated in the Mehfil-e-Shabeena.

Khatib Badshahi Mosque Maulana Syed Abdul Khabir Azad offered special prayers for the development and prosperity of Pakistan.