UrduPoint.com

National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 Passed Unanimously

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 26, 2022 | 04:31 PM

National Metrological Institute Bill 2022 passed unanimously

The National Metrological Institute Bill, 2022 was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday held here

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th Jan, 2022 ) :The National Metrological Institute Bill, 2022 was passed unanimously in a meeting of the Senate Standing Committee on Science and Technology on Wednesday held here.

The meeting was chaired by Senator Afnan Ullah Khan and attended by Senator Fawzia Arshad, Senator Sana Jamali, Senator Muhammad Humayun Mohmand and senior officers of the Ministry Science and Technology, National Physical and Standards Laboratory along with all concerned.

Minister for Science and Technology, Senator Syed Shibli Faraz was also present.

Reviewing the contents of the Bill, the Committee pointed out certain typographical errors; other than that there was consensus in principle that this Bill was overdue and it was a pity that it has been pending since a quarter century.

The Committee was briefed that the National Physical and Standards Laboratory (NPSL) was established roughly four decades ago under Pakistan Council of Scientific and Industrial Research (PCSIR), through a project as a national apex body for the maintenance of Primary and secondary standards of measurement and for testing and calibration of standards and equipment.

NPSL deals with the establishment of infrastructure of meteorology to implement and operate a unified and coherent national measurement system as per international requirements and practices for quality assurance and management system and to support legal metrology in Pakistan.

The organization also caters to a limited number of fields of metrology i.e. the science of measurements which includes mass, length, time and frequency, electrical, thermal and pressure measurements.

Currently the organization has approximately 500 clients and has introduced the Bill to provide it legal cover which is a prerequisite of international trading partners of the World Trade Organization (WTO).

The Prime Minister approved the proposal for the placement of NPSL under the Ministry of Science and Technology (MoST) as an autonomous body in 1997 and since then has been awaiting realization.

Related Topics

Pakistan Senate Century Prime Minister World Technology All

Recent Stories

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic cla ..

Guinea sentences 17 to life over deadly ethnic clashes

30 seconds ago
 Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting ..

Police fulfilling its responsibility of protecting kids from polio: RPO

32 seconds ago
 SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Pro ..

SBBWU playing key role in women's empowerment: Professor Sultana

35 seconds ago
 Three injured in roof collapse

Three injured in roof collapse

36 seconds ago
 EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against I ..

EU court annuls 1-bn-euro antitrust fine against Intel

8 minutes ago
 China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower We ..

China's overnight's Shibor interbank rate lower Wednesday

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.

>