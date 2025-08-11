Open Menu

National Minorities Day Highlights Quaid-e-Azam’s Vision Of Equal Rights: FWMC CEO

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:48 PM

Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rauf Ahmad said that national minorities’ day highlights Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equal rights

Addressing a ceremony organized to mark the day, he said that national minorities’ day is observed as a reminder of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who in his historic speech to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, clearly emphasized equal rights for minorities.

He paid tribute to the hardworking FWMC workers particularly from the minority community who remain dedicated to keeping the city clean round the clock.

He said that the minority community has been playing an active and valuable role in every sphere of life since the creation of Pakistan. This day serves as a valuable opportunity to promote religious harmony and tolerance among all citizens of the country, he added.

He also noted that Pakistan’s national flag itself symbolizes the importance of minorities in the country’s identity.

Later, he also cut a cake to express solidarity with minority communities.

Deputy Coordinator District Coordination Minority Affairs Faisalabad Emmanuel Ghauri and others were also present on the occasion.

