National Minorities Day Highlights Quaid-e-Azam’s Vision Of Equal Rights: FWMC CEO
Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2025 | 07:48 PM
Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rauf Ahmad said that national minorities’ day highlights Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equal rights
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2025) Faisalabad Waste Management Company (FWMC) Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rauf Ahmad said that national minorities’ day highlights Quaid-e-Azam’s vision of equal rights.
Addressing a ceremony organized to mark the day, he said that national minorities’ day is observed as a reminder of the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah who in his historic speech to the Constituent Assembly on August 11, 1947, clearly emphasized equal rights for minorities.
He paid tribute to the hardworking FWMC workers particularly from the minority community who remain dedicated to keeping the city clean round the clock.
He said that the minority community has been playing an active and valuable role in every sphere of life since the creation of Pakistan. This day serves as a valuable opportunity to promote religious harmony and tolerance among all citizens of the country, he added.
He also noted that Pakistan’s national flag itself symbolizes the importance of minorities in the country’s identity.
Later, he also cut a cake to express solidarity with minority communities.
Deputy Coordinator District Coordination Minority Affairs Faisalabad Emmanuel Ghauri and others were also present on the occasion.
Recent Stories
Police handball team triumphs in thrilling Independence Day match
WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow
Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest depar ..
Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with ent ..
NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance comm ..
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governo ..
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told
Free medical camp for hearing, speech impaired patients held at Al-Khidmat Hospi ..
UAE hosts inaugural Operation Smile MENA Student Conference 2025 in Abu Dhab ..
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary
Humid weather persists in Lahore
More Stories From Pakistan
-
WCLA to start Independence Day celebrations from tomorrow2 minutes ago
-
Wildlife launches a tree plantation Drive with joint cooperation of Forest department in Muzaffaraba ..2 minutes ago
-
Hazara division marks “Marka-e-Haq” & Independence Day celebrations with enthusiasm2 minutes ago
-
NA Deputy Speaker pays tribute to China’s resilience in War of Resistance commemoration2 minutes ago
-
Balochistan to become center of economic, commercial activities of area: Governor16 minutes ago
-
NDMA working round-the-clock to handle disasters: NA told16 minutes ago
-
DPM/FM Dar, FM Bayramov discuss trade, investment cooperation18 minutes ago
-
Turkish consul general calls on Punjab home secretary16 minutes ago
-
Abbottabad glows with festive spirit as Independence Day preparations reach peak7 minutes ago
-
Punjab Food Authority (PFA) seals meat shops7 minutes ago
-
Salik meets with Durrani to discuss employment for overseas Pakistanis7 minutes ago
-
Three days workshop on “Data Interpretation, its use” kicks off7 minutes ago