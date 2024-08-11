National Minorities Day Observed
Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024 | 08:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The National Minorities Day was observed on Sunday with the aim to highlight their religious and socio-economic rights.
The declaration to mark National Minorities Day was adopted as part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to help and secure those belonging to religious, linguistic, national or ethnic minority groups.
The purpose of observing the Day was to highlight the message of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had pronounced equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan.
In his message on the occasion of National Minority Rights Day today, the Federal Minister for Human Rights said our religion and constitution teach us to treat everyone respectfully.
He said minorities to continue to play their pivotal role in the national development process. Through our collective efforts, we can forge a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan, where every individual can thrive and contribute their unique talents to the nation's development, he said.
Recent Stories
‘Coke Studio’ star Haniya Aslam dies of cardiac arrest
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories
Abhishek Bachchan reacts to rumours of separation from wife Aishwarya Rai
Arshad Nadeem can’t sleep due to overwhelming joy, support from nation
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 12 August 2024
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 11 August 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 11 August 2024
Govt to award Hilal-e-Imtiaz to Javelin Thrower Arshad Nadeem
Omar Ayub asks state institutions to adhere to designated roles under Constituti ..
Mahira Khan reveals gift from husband stolen
Arshad Nadeem's awards after historic win at Paris Olympics 2024
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Robber fears of peoples' chase commits suicide8 minutes ago
-
On Independence Day, President grants 90-day remission to elderly, juvenile prisoners9 minutes ago
-
Efforts on to ensure policies’ blessings at grassroots level18 minutes ago
-
SC sets aside LHC ruling, confirms PML-N candidates’ victories37 minutes ago
-
ICT admin bans horns, whistles ahead of Independence Day39 minutes ago
-
Man booked for filing wrong complaint39 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Lakki Marwat handles 132 emergencies last week39 minutes ago
-
Pakistan’s Parliament championed critical legislation on gender violence, women empowerment: Speak ..48 minutes ago
-
ANF seizes 157.8 kg drugs; arrests six accused49 minutes ago
-
Mountaineer Murad Sadpara tragically passes away58 minutes ago
-
Six including three children killed in road mishap59 minutes ago
-
President Zardari mourns passing of mountaineer Murad Sadpara59 minutes ago