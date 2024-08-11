Open Menu

National Minorities Day Observed

Muhammad Irfan Published August 11, 2024

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2024) The National Minorities Day was observed on Sunday with the aim to highlight their religious and socio-economic rights.  

The declaration to mark National Minorities Day was adopted as part of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights to help and secure those belonging to religious, linguistic, national or ethnic minority groups.

The purpose of observing the Day was to highlight the message of Father of the Nation Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah, who had pronounced equal rights to all citizens of Pakistan.

In his message on the occasion of National Minority Rights Day today, the Federal Minister for Human Rights said our religion and constitution teach us to treat everyone respectfully.

He said minorities to continue to play their pivotal role in the national development process. Through our collective efforts, we can forge a stronger and more prosperous Pakistan, where every individual can thrive and contribute their unique talents to the nation's development, he said.

