UrduPoint.com

National Minorities' Day Observed : Call For Further Strengthening Measures To Protect Minorities' Rights

Sumaira FH Published August 11, 2022 | 09:27 PM

National Minorities' Day observed : Call for further strengthening measures to protect minorities' rights

Civil society and human rights activists on Thursday called for taking legal and administrative steps to protect the rights of the minorities, and prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Civil society and human rights activists on Thursday called for taking legal and administrative steps to protect the rights of the minorities, and prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws.

They said this in a joint press conference at Karachi Press Club here on Thursday to mark National Minorities' Day.

Ms. Nuzhat Shireen, Chairperson, Sindh Commission on Status of Women, MPA Naveed Anthony, Zahid Farooq of Urban Resource Centre, Ms. Naghma Iqtidar of The knowledge forum and Zafar Iqbal, a minorities rights activist addressed the press conference.

They said that the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned Pakistan to become a peaceful country, where there is no discrimination, intolerance, and violence on any ground and all citizens are able to enjoy equality of rights, opportunity, and treatment, and are free to practice their faiths.

They called for taking effectively action against those who take the law into their hands and engage in targeting minorities.

The fulfillment of the rights of minorities is contingent upon an open acceptance of religious diversity and equal status as citizens.

The speakers called upon the concerned quarters to take measures in order to ensure equality of rights, religious freedom, and tolerance as per the constitution of Pakistan.

Related Topics

Karachi Sindh Pakistan Muhammad Ali Jinnah Blasphemy Women All

Recent Stories

France gets boost from EU neighbours as wildfires ..

France gets boost from EU neighbours as wildfires rage

4 minutes ago
 PPP leader expresses condolence over deaths due to ..

PPP leader expresses condolence over deaths due to gas leakage incident

4 minutes ago
 Arctic warming four times faster than rest of Eart ..

Arctic warming four times faster than rest of Earth: study

4 minutes ago
 AJK cabinet approves amendment in Section 12 of Z ..

AJK cabinet approves amendment in Section 12 of Zakat, Ushr Act 1985

4 minutes ago
 Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World J ..

Pak players move in 2nd round of WSF Mens' World Jr Squash C'ship

39 minutes ago
 DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

DC, DPO visit national hero Arshad Nadeem's house

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.