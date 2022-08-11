National Minorities' Day observed : Call for further strengthening measures to protect minorities' rights

Civil society and human rights activists on Thursday called for taking legal and administrative steps to protect the rights of the minorities, and prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Aug, 2022 ) :Civil society and human rights activists on Thursday called for taking legal and administrative steps to protect the rights of the minorities, and prevent the misuse of blasphemy laws.

They said this in a joint press conference at Karachi Press Club here on Thursday to mark National Minorities' Day.

Ms. Nuzhat Shireen, Chairperson, Sindh Commission on Status of Women, MPA Naveed Anthony, Zahid Farooq of Urban Resource Centre, Ms. Naghma Iqtidar of The knowledge forum and Zafar Iqbal, a minorities rights activist addressed the press conference.

They said that the founder of Pakistan, Muhammad Ali Jinnah envisioned Pakistan to become a peaceful country, where there is no discrimination, intolerance, and violence on any ground and all citizens are able to enjoy equality of rights, opportunity, and treatment, and are free to practice their faiths.

They called for taking effectively action against those who take the law into their hands and engage in targeting minorities.

The fulfillment of the rights of minorities is contingent upon an open acceptance of religious diversity and equal status as citizens.

The speakers called upon the concerned quarters to take measures in order to ensure equality of rights, religious freedom, and tolerance as per the constitution of Pakistan.