National Minorities Day Observed In Sukkur

Faizan Hashmi 1 hour ago Wed 12th August 2020 | 05:40 PM

National Minorities day observed in Sukkur

SUKKUR , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2020 ) :The religious minorities living across northern Sindh celebrated the National Minorities day to highlight the contribution, services and sacrifices of minorities in creation of Pakistan and nation building.

Events, seminars and social gatherings were arranged by the members of various religious minorities and the non government organizations.

Speaking the occasion, Mayor Sukkur Arslan Shaikh has said that the day we celebrate every year, recalls the vision of Quaid-e-Azam Mohammad Ali Jinnah with reference of his speech and the contribution of non-Muslim communities of Pakistan.

The event, organized by Inter Global Human Development Society (IGHDS) here, the Mayor said that celebration of minority day provides us an opportunity to re-assure that despite belonging to different faiths we are one nation that continues to march for united and prosperous Pakistan.

The commendable services of religious minorities along with our Muslim brothers are a glorious chapter in the history of independence movement of Pakistan he observed. Furthermore religious minorities have given a considerable contribution in different fields of the society including health, education, defense, and social welfare.

IGHDS Chief Cooperation Officer Ms Nosheen Shakil, Keenjhar Nazir, Bakhtawar Soomro, Maqsood Imam and others also addressed the occasion.

